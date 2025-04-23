How World Reacted To Terror Attack In Kashmir That Left 26 Dead

Leaders from around the world sent their tributes and condolences after a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of dozens of tourists and an intelligence officer. Twenty-six people died and several others were injured when terrorists opened fire on them in the tourist town of Pahalgam.

Multiple rounds of gunshots were heard in Baisaran Valley when a group of terrorists emerged from the woods and fired indiscriminately at the people assembled there - most of whom were tourists. They then disappeared into the woods.

Some reports suggest that Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Reactions poured in from global leaders, who extended their solidarity and support to India in this tragic moment.

UNITED STATES - Calling the incident "deeply disturbing", US President Donald Trump wrote, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the terror attack, saying, "This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment." A statement from his office further stated that "I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured."

UNITED STATES - The US Vice President, JD Vance, who is currently in India with his family on an official-cum-personal visit, also expressed his shock over the attack. "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

SAUDI ARABIA - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the terror attack has cut short his official visit and is returning to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman also expressed his anguish over the terror attack in Kashmir, saying Saudi Arabia stands with India and shall extend any support that is needed in this time of grief.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah, who then immediately left for Kashmir to meet the intelligence and security agencies to get an update on the terror attack. An investigation is also being carried out by security agencies. Writing on X, PM Modi said, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

He added that "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

ITALY - "Saddened" over the tragic news, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also sent her condolences. "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which resulted in numerous victims. Italy sends its condolences to the families affected, the injured, the government and all the Indian people," she wrote in Italian on her social media handle on X.

ISRAEL - Israel was one of the first countries to condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. "Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror," Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted on X.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The United Arab Emirates also issued a statement in which it strongly condemned the incident, saying "The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people. UAE expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured."

IRAN - The Government of Iran also sent its tributes and condolences, saying, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured."

Tuesday's attack has been the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

