Trump Told Dutch Royals His Plan To End The Iran War. What It Is

US President Donald Trump believes that the only way to end the Iran war swiftly is by increasing economic pressure on Tehran. Or, at least that's what he told the Dutch king and queen during a private dinner at the White House last night. The US commander-in-chief told King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima that ramping up pressure was the only way to get Tehran back to the negotiating table after the first round of talks ended on a sour note in Islamabad, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting officials briefed on the dinner.

The Dutch government has, however, already declined to help Trump in his war, calling the US blockade of Iranian ports "worrying" and an "escalation upon escalation". Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who accompanied the monarchs, reportedly told Trump that America's European allies were working on a plan to form a broad coalition to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz -- but only after the war had ended.

"We agree to disagree," Jetten later told reporters. He said the dinner "was too short to convince each other but long enough to get a better understanding of each other's positions".

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Trump Stands Alone In War

The royal meal laid bare how alone Trump stands in his war with Iran, even though he repeatedly declares victory while declaring the conflict is "very close to over". Announcing the US blockade of Iranian ports, Trump said he would announce the list of "other countries" that will be involved in the efforts. But none of his allies joined him; some even outright refused.

But later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The blockade is being implemented perfectly without the help of other countries because we have the strongest Navy in the world, and Iran's Navy is at the bottom of the sea."

Saudi Arabia has also urged Washington to abandon the plan, fearing Iran would retaliate by activating proxy groups to shut its oil route in the Red Sea.

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Point Of Trump's Contention

The US president has drawn a red line over Iran's enriched uranium and wants Tehran to commit to at least a 20-year freeze on enrichment. Iran countered by offering a five-year freeze but wants to keep enriched uranium inside the country. Tehran has, meanwhile, countered with an offer of a five-year freeze and insists on keeping its stockpile inside the country.

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This week, Trump told the New York Post that US officials would likely return to Islamabad to resume talks with the Iranians, but so far, no plans have been finalised. After the talks ended last weekend, he had said negotiation was irrelevant as the US had already won the war.

Trump told Fox Business on Tuesday that the war is "very close to over". He added, "If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country. And we're not finished. We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."