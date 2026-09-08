Iran Doubles Gasoline Price For Heavy Users Amid Economic Strain

Iran early Tuesday introduced a higher price for its heaviest users of gasoline, state media reported, in the latest economic pinch caused by months of war. It's the second such hike since December.

Such gas price increases can be sensitive and contribute to inflation. An increase in 2019 sparked nationwide protests and a crackdown that reportedly killed over 300 people.

Without specifically mentioning the war with the United States, the government's announcement cited the "current situation," adding that the extra money from the price increase will be given to households.

Under the new system, people buying more than their quota of 110 liters (29 gallons) of gasoline a month now must pay 100,000 rials (about 7 cents) per liter, or twice as much as they have been paying since December.

Iran still has some of the world's lowest gasoline prices, but the price increase adds to daily pressures for many of the country's more than 90 million people. Already, the currency has been dropping to record lows, and purchasing power has weakened. On Monday, the US dollar was trading at 2.22 million rials.

Keramat Veis Karami, the CEO of the state oil distribution company, on Monday said the new gasoline rate would affect 15% of consumers, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The CEO said consumption reached a record high at 145 million liters (38 million gallons) per day in August, while domestic production capacity was 122 million liters per day. The rest of the supply is imported.

Raising prices can help calm high consumption, which experts have blamed on aging cars and spare parts in Iran as well as insufficient public transportation.

But experts also say increases in gasoline prices will lead to higher inflation in a country that's already struggling with an annual inflation rate of about 67%, according to the country's statistics center, a government agency.

Cheap gasoline has been viewed for generations as a birthright in Iran, sparking mass demonstrations as far back as 1964, when a price increase forced the shah to put military vehicles on the streets to replace those of striking taxi drivers.

An hour after the new pricing went into practice, two of eight gas stations visited by The Associated Press were closed to regulate the price rate of the pumps.

The six others were active, and a dozen cars were in line in each.

Security was tight around the filling stations and both uniformed and plainclothes police were visible around.

In the queue, Asghar Rahimi, a 34-year-old Tehran resident, said the price increases will not stop.

"The tiny amount cannot help government to manage problems like poverty and unemployment," Rahimi said. "This was the first step. In coming months, they need to raise it again."

Another resident, Ali Salari, 55, feared the raise in price will affect prices of other goods, including bread and meat.

"It has been that way ever since government manipulated gas prices," Salari said.

Tehran citizen Hamid Mirzei, 43, said food prices have kept rising and a grocery trip just for staples, like beans and lentils, can cost up to 100 million rials ($73).

"Life has become difficult for all of us. Even basic groceries are becoming unaffordable," Mirzei said.

"If gasoline prices go up as well, things will only get much worse," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)