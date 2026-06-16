Iran Deal Memo Clearly Says Tehran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters at the G7 meetings in France that the memorandum of understanding with Iran states clearly that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

Trump said that he will release the text of the US-Iran memorandum in a formal setting.

The president also said he likes the idea of sending the Iran deal to Congress for review, a request by some Republican lawmakers.

"I never thought about sending it, never even thought about it, but I will," Trump told reporters. "I will send it to Congress. I like the idea."

The US deal with Iran is an agreement to hash out details in the coming weeks.

"I think it's going to go pretty quickly," Trump told reporters about the next phase of negotiations with Iran, stipulated with a 60-day deadline.

"Iran wants to get it done. They have to get back to business, and the relationship is now normalized, so I think it's going to go pretty quickly," Trump told reporters during his meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the G7.

"Could go faster, could take longer too, but it could go fast."

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