"Bending Rules, Bullying Rivals": Iran Accuses US Of "Cheating" At World Cup

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hit out at the United States over its hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026, accusing the country of "bending rules", "bullying rivals" and "cheating" as the tournament's knockout stage is rocked by a fresh wave of controversy.

"The US government's conduct as World Cup host follows its familiar foreign policy: bending rules, bullying rivals, creating obstacles, and cheating. This is their MAGA playbook. Iran rejects such games. We stand firmly for our rights," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

The comments followed Egypt's dramatic 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan accused FIFA of favouring Argentina and captain Lionel Messi after his team let slip a two-goal lead. A second-half goal from Mostafa Ziko was disallowed following an on-field VAR review.

The decision became one of the most talked-about moments of the match. At one point, Hassan was seen raising his arms in an "X" shape above his head, the anti-racism gesture introduced by FIFA in 2024 that lets players and coaches flag alleged racist incidents. If upheld, the signal can lead to a match being suspended or called off altogether.

The Egypt controversy came on the back of another incident involving US president Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social that he had spoken with FIFA president Gianni Infantino to have a red card, and the resulting one-match ban for US forward Folarin Balogun, reviewed ahead of the match with Belgium.

Balogun had been given an automatic one-match suspension after a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. That ban was then suspended by FIFA under Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, clearing him to feature in the Round of 16 against Belgium.

The Belgian football federation formally challenged Balogun's eligibility to play, while UEFA in Europe described FIFA's decision as "incomprehensible and unjustifiable". Balogun went on to feature in the Round of 16, in which the US were beaten 1-4 by Belgium.

Iran's World Cup run ended on June 28 with third place in Group G after three draws against Egypt, New Zealand, and tournament favourites Belgium, whom they held to a goalless draw.

After the team's World Cup campaign ended, Pezeshkian praised them, saying, "To the members of our national football team who returned to dear Iran today, I say well done. Striving and fighting with all your being until the very last moment is more important than victory. Scientific work, maintaining morale, a transformative approach, and high motivation are the conditions for victory in the future."