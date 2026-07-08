6,000 Seafarers Stranded In Persian Gulf Amid Fresh UN-Iran Tensions

The head of the International Maritime Organisation on Wednesday called for "maximum restraint and de-escalation" as almost 6,000 seafarers remained stranded in the Persian Gulf amid fresh US-Iran attacks.

"These attacks further intensify the fear, uncertainty and psychological strain already being endured by the nearly 6,000 seafarers who remain stranded on board vessels unable to depart the Persian Gulf safely," IMO secretary general Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump earlier Wednesday said the US-Iran ceasefire was over, though he left the door open to more talks, after fighting sparked by Iranian attacks on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic shipping route remains a flashpoint in the conflict, which began in late February with massive US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Tehran insists on controlling the waterway, saying it will charge fees for passage and threatening to hit vessels that deviate from its authorised route.

Its military has struck at least three ships in recent days, prompting extensive US strikes against Iranian targets Tuesday followed by retaliatory attacks from Iran on Gulf countries.

"I condemn the attacks over the past two days against several ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz," Dominguez said, adding that "innocent seafarers" are "in grave danger".

He called on "all States concerned to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate the situation without delay, and facilitate the safe departure of the ships still trapped in the Gulf since the crisis began.

"The safety of seafarers must remain our foremost priority," he stressed.

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