US Influencer Leaves Australia After Outrage Over Baby Wombat Video

Sam Jones, an American influencer, who uploaded a video of her grabbing a baby wombat and taking it away from his mother, has left Australia, according to a Reuters report. Sam Jones, who describes herself as an "outdoor enthusiast and hunter", shared a video from an unknown location in Australia on Instagram earlier this week.

In a now-deleted video, Ms Jones can be seen picking up the baby wombat, a protected species of marsupial found only in Australia, that is seen struggling and heard hissing as its mother follows on the road behind. The woman looks into the camera and says, "I caught a baby wombat" before placing the wombat back on the road.

"There's never been a better day to be a wombat in Australia," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said of the influencer's departure, as reported by news agency AFP.

The minister earlier revealed that the woman's tourist visa was under review and his department was reviewing whether immigration law had been breached.

"Given the level of scrutiny that will happen if she ever applies for a visa again, I'll be surprised if she even bothers," he said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the influencer for pestering animal.

"To take a baby wombat from its mother, and clearly causing distress from the mother, is just an outrage," he told reporters Thursday.

"I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she might try some other Australian animals. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there."

The video left internet users in a rage. There are several online petitions condemning Jones' "irresponsible and gruesome action." One of the petitions demand Jones' to be deported from the country.

Following the outrage, Ms Jones deleted the video and made her account private. According to the Instagram bio, Ms Jones is a wildlife biologist and environmental scientist who holds an MSc degree and is based in Montana, US.