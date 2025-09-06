US In "Very Deep" Negotiations With Hamas To Free Hostages, Says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington was in "very deep" negotiations with Palestinian militant group Hamas and urged them to release all hostages held in Gaza.

"We are in very deep negotiation with Hamas," Trump told reporters, saying the situation will be "tough" and "nasty" if Hamas continues to hold Israeli hostages.

"We said let them all out, right now let them all out. And much better things will happen for them but if you don't let them all out, it's going to be a tough situation, it's going to be nasty," Trump said, adding that Hamas was "asking for some things that are fine."

Trump did not elaborate further.

Palestinian militants took over 250 hostages into Gaza after an October 2023 attack in Israel that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

U.S. ally Israel's ensuing assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of people, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and prompted accusations of genocide and war crimes at international courts and from several rights groups. Israel denies the accusations.

Trump had promised a quick end to the war in Gaza during his presidential campaign but a resolution has been elusive.

About 50 Israeli hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, with 20 thought to be still alive.

Hamas has said it would release some hostages for a temporary ceasefire while Trump has repeatedly said he wants the release of all hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war in Gaza would only end if all hostages were released, Hamas was disarmed, Israel established security control over the enclave, and an alternative civilian administration set up. Hamas is demanding an end to the war and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza

