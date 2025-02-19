Video: White House Shares Footage Of Illegal Migrants In Chains, Handcuffs

The White House has posted a controversial video showing undocumented immigrants being shackled and led onto a deportation flight from Seattle. The 41-second clip on X, titled "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," features close-ups of chains and cuffs being laid out on the tarmac and detainees walking with their hands and ankles restrained.

ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight ???? pic.twitter.com/O6L1iYt9b4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 18, 2025

The term ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) typically refers to calming sounds that trigger pleasant sensations, making the title particularly contentious.

Billionaire Elon Musk reposted the video, writing, "Haha wow," with an alien emoji.

The video was initially shared by the Seattle office of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying, "Removal Flight. A group of undocumented aliens are flown from Seattle as part of a process to finalise return to their home countries."

The original ICE video begins with a shot of an officer wearing a jacket marked "ERO" (Enforcement and Removal Operations). The White House version, however, opens with a different clip - an officer adjusting a shackled migrant's collar.

ICE's video originally placed this shot at the end, but in the White House's version, it was moved to the beginning. The White House first retweeted ICE's video without comment. About 90 minutes later, it posted the edited version with the "ASMR" label.

✈️REMOVAL FLIGHT✈️

A group of undocumented aliens are flown from Seattle as part of a process to finalize return to their home countries.

For more info on ICE Air, visit https://t.co/dshkGbtHZe. pic.twitter.com/VD0GwSp8jO — ICE Seattle (@EROSeattle) February 18, 2025

President Donald Trump has made cracking down on undocumented immigrants a key focus of his second term. Since taking office on January 20, federal agencies have intensified arrests and deportations, carrying out large-scale operations across the country.

The deportation of Indian nationals has also sparked anger, especially after US authorities shared a separate 24-second video showing detainees being led onto a military aircraft. The clip, set to dramatic music, ended with the warning, "If you cross illegally, you will be removed."

The video, filmed at night, shows migrants marching in chains, closely guarded by American soldiers, before being strapped into seats aboard a C-17 military aircraft.

So far, three flights carrying Indian deportees have landed in Amritsar, with 104 people sent back on February 5, 116 on February 15, and another 114 on February 16.