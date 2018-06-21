US Names Nuclear Test Site That Kim Jong Un Had Committed To Destroy

The site has been used to test liquid-propellant engines for its long-range ballistic missiles.

The dismantling would be North Korea's most concrete concession at the landmark meeting in Singapore.

Although Trump has hailed the Singapore summit as a success, sceptics have questioned whether he achieved anything, given that Pyongyang, which has rejected unilateral nuclear disarmament, appeared to make no new tangible commitments in a joint written declaration.

© Thomson Reuters 2018