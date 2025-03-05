US Holds Unprecedented Secret Talks With Hamas On Gaza Hostages: Report

The Trump administration has been conducting secret talks with Hamas on the possibility of releasing U.S. hostages being held in Gaza, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the talks.

The important part about this talk is that US has never engaged with Hamas directly before, as it has designated it as a terrorist organisation in 1997.

The talk has been held by U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler with Hamas in Doha in the past weeks.

Although the US government had spoken to Israel about the possibility of holding talks with Hamas, Israel learned about the engagement through other channels.

The talks with Hamas have been regarding American hostages, but according to the sources, talks of a broader deal to release all remaining hostages have also been had, in order to reach a long-term truce. However, no deal has been reached as of yet.

Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the White House planned to meet the prime minister of Qatar regarding ceasefire negotiations, but cancelled the trip after he saw that there was no interest from Hamas, per a US official.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Hamas with "hell to pay" and has even proposed a US takeover of Gaza. Secretive negotiations with Hamas is something other administrations have not explored.