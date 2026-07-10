US Holds Off New Tariffs On Commercial Aircraft Imports

The United States has refrained from imposing new tariffs on commercial aircraft and parts after an investigation into the sector, according to a proclamation signed Thursday by President Donald Trump.

The Commerce Department's probe found that actions of foreign countries "continue to harm" the US commercial aircraft manufacturing industry and that the United States is too reliant on foreign supply chains.

But the Commerce secretary "also recommended that no immediate tariffs be imposed" to address the potential national security risks posed by imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines, and associated parts, the proclamation said.

Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on US trading partners and sharp duties targeting sectors like steel, aluminum and automobiles.

While many of Trump's global tariffs were eventually struck down by the Supreme Court, his sector-specific duties remain in place.

The aircraft investigation came under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which is the same authority Trump used to roll out other sectoral tariffs.

But for now, the Trump administration is seeking further negotiations with trading partners to "adjust" imports such that their volumes "will not threaten to impair the national security of the United States."

Trump's proclamation nonetheless keeps the door open to the possibility of further action down the line.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)