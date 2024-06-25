US Hiker's 3-Hour Trek Turns Into 10-Day Ordeal, Drinks Boot Water To Survive

Lukas McClish spent ten days stranded in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Lukas McClish, 34, from Boulder Creek, California, is back home after spending 10 days lost in the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles. McClish had set out for a day hike on June 11th but became disoriented and lost his way. After he failed to show up for a planned dinner on Father's Day, he was reported missing on June 16th. A search effort was launched, and McClish was fortunately rescued four days later.

"I left with just a pair of pants, and my pair of hiking shoes, and a hat. I had a flashlight, and a pair of folding scissors, like a Leatherman tool. And that was about it," the Boulder Creek resident told the station on Friday.

"I'm tired and a little sore, I lost my voice," McClish said.

"I just make sure I drank a gallon of water every day, but then after, getting close to the end of it, my body needed food and some kind of sustenance," McClish told ABC 7 Los Angeles.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office used drones to help search for McClish. They were assisted by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz, the Boulder Creek Fire Department, and CA State Parks.

Witnesses heard someone shouting for help around 3 pm on Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office. McClish was discovered in a faraway canyon in Big Basin State Park.He felt grateful to see so many people and search dogs looking for him.

"It was just really humbling and I don't know, it was an awesome experience," McClish said.

"I did enough hiking for probably the whole rest of the year," he said

"Me too," his dad said.

"We've all hiked a lot," his mom said.