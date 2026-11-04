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Trump Says US Has No Immediate Plan To Strike Iran

In an interview with the FT on Tuesday, Trump suggested he was content with the state of the stand-off with Iran.

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Trump Says US Has No Immediate Plan To Strike Iran
The United States has no immediate plans to strike Iran, President Trump told the Financial Times.
Nov 3:

The United States has no immediate plans to strike Iran, President Donald Trump told the Financial Times.

In an interview with the FT on Tuesday, Trump suggested he was content with the state of the stand-off with Iran.

"We seem to be getting everything we want," Trump said in the six-minute telephone interview.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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