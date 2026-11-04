US Midterm Elections: 3 Scenarios That Could Decide Dalal Street's Fate

The US midterm elections may not decide who occupies the White House, but their outcome could have significant implications for global markets, including India. From Donald Trump's tariff policies to the possibility of higher crude oil prices, the November 2026 vote could influence several factors that investors on Dalal Street are already worried about.

Indian equities have had a difficult year. Trump's tariff flip-flops, rising crude oil prices and bond yields, and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows have weighed on sentiment. The Sensex and Nifty have fallen up to 12 per cent so far in 2026. Against this backdrop, investors are watching the US midterm elections for clues about the direction of American trade policy, geopolitical tensions and global capital flows.

However, the biggest risk for India may not be tariffs or immigration alone. It could be a renewed escalation of the Iran conflict, pushing crude oil prices higher and putting additional pressure on India's economy and financial markets. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

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Emkay Research has outlined three possible outcomes of the US midterm elections and their implications for India.

US Midterm Elections: 3 Scenarios And What Each Means For Indian Stocks

Scenario 1: Democrats win both House and Senate (60% probability)

This is the most likely outcome, according to Emkay Research. A Democratic sweep would increase congressional scrutiny of Trump's tariff decisions. However, investors hoping for an immediate reduction in tariffs may be disappointed. The brokerage expects existing tariff structures to remain largely unchanged.

Immigration policy could face greater resistance. Funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may become constrained as investigations intensify. Democrats could also push for fewer barriers to skilled immigration.

The bigger concern for Indian markets could be foreign policy. Emkay Research expects Trump to retain considerable executive powers despite increased congressional oversight. Foreign policy could become an avenue for the President to assert himself, raising the risk of renewed tensions with Iran.

A fresh escalation could send crude oil prices higher. For India, that would mean greater pressure on the import bill, the rupee and equity markets.

Scenario 2: Democrats win House, Republicans retain Senate (30% probability)

A divided Congress could make Trump's legislative agenda more difficult. Democrats would gain control of the House, allowing them to oversee investigations, scrutinise the administration and potentially restrict funding for some of its initiatives.

However, tariffs are unlikely to change significantly. The House could push back against immigration policies, but the President would retain substantial executive authority. Foreign policy could also face greater scrutiny without necessarily being constrained.

For Indian investors, this means the possibility of continued uncertainty over crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions. A divided Congress could also increase the risk of a government shutdown. ICICI Global Markets has warned that differences between Democrats and Republicans over spending and policy priorities could lead to a budgetary deadlock. A prolonged shutdown could weigh on US economic growth, depending on its duration and extent.

Scenario 3: Republicans retain control of Congress (10% probability)

This outcome would give Trump the greatest political freedom to pursue his existing agenda. With Republicans controlling both chambers, congressional resistance to the President's immigration and other legislative priorities would be relatively limited.

Emkay Research sees this scenario as carrying the highest risk of a renewed escalation in the Iran conflict. That could mean significantly higher crude oil prices, a particularly uncomfortable prospect for India.

Higher oil prices can increase India's import bill, worsen pressure on the rupee and complicate inflation management. They can also hurt corporate margins, particularly for companies that rely heavily on energy. For Dalal Street, this scenario could keep several existing market concerns alive.

Will A Democratic Victory Actually Help Indian Stock Markets?

Not necessarily. A change in congressional control could make Trump's domestic policy agenda more difficult, but it would not automatically reverse his trade or foreign policy decisions.

The impact on Indian equities will depend more on what happens to crude oil prices, the dollar, US bond yields and global investor appetite for emerging markets. Sohom Banerjee, senior economic and AI expert, told NDTV that the midterm elections could influence markets by changing expectations around corporate earnings. "My assessment is that the US midterms will influence equity markets principally by altering expectations about corporate earnings and the cost of capital," Banerjee said.

He added that the elections could also affect trade policy predictability, fiscal commitments and international capital allocation. For India, these factors matter because foreign investors closely track global liquidity conditions and the relative attractiveness of emerging markets.

What Are US Midterm Elections?

US midterm elections are held halfway through a President's four-year term. Unlike presidential elections, they do not determine who occupies the White House. Instead, Americans vote to elect members of Congress, which comprises the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The elections are important because they determine which party controls Congress for the remaining two years of the President's term. Congress is responsible for passing federal legislation, approving government spending and exercising oversight over the executive branch.

Donald Trump's Republican Party currently controls both chambers. A Democratic victory in the House alone would give the opposition control over congressional committees and investigative powers. Winning both chambers would provide Democrats with greater influence over legislation, government spending and presidential appointments. The elections are also widely viewed as a referendum on the President's performance.