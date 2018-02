Here are the live updates on the US government shutdown.

As Congress missed the midnight funding bill deadline for the second time in three weeks, the federal government in US shut down Thursday. The partial shutdown began just after midnight when the government, operating on the latest in a series of short-term spending bills, ran out of money.In a brief interview with The Washington Post, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said the administration was preparing for the possibility of a temporary shutdown, perhaps spanning a few hours.