US Girl, 14, Fatally Shoots Self In Front Of Cop Who Was Sent To Find Her

A 14-year-old runaway girl in the US fatally shot herself in front of a police officer who was trying to escort her home from a party. According to the New York Post, the incident took place last week on September 16 in Kansas. The girl, identified as Jaylee Chillson, was at an outdoor party when police received a call from her family that she had run away from home earlier that day.

A Cloud County Sheriff's deputy responded to the outdoor party in the rural city of Aurora and tracked her down in an attempt to return her home. Once the deputy got a hold of the 14-year-old, he tried to convince her to return home, but she drew a firearm and fatally shot herself, the outlet reported.

"A deputy responded to the outdoor field party that was attended by college and high school students, occurring near 210th R. and Lark Rd. in Aurora," the Cloud County Sheriff Department said in a press release.

Once the deputy located Chillson, "He escorted her to his patrol vehicle," the department explained. Then, "she pulled out a firearm and shot herself. The deputy did not draw his firearm," their statement continued.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the life-saving measures taken by the deputy and an off-duty firefighter.

Chillson's father called the tragedy "unbearable" in a Facebook post. "She is amazing. Perfect," Jeb Chillson wrote. "Everything you could ever ask for in a daughter. She's beautiful. She's smart. She is our everything. Our hearts our shattering. It's unbearable. It's not fair," he added.

Mr Chillson also said that he was furious. He suggested that his daughter had been bullied and shunned. "I've read days worth of messages from her 'friends' that treated her absolutely awful," he wrote.

Police said several witnesses at the party were interviewed about the incident but no charges were filed. Separately, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations said that the Sheriff's Office has asked it to conduct the investigation because of the presence of its deputy. For now, the investigation remains ongoing.