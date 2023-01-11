US Flights Grounded: What We Know So Far

About 760 flights within, into and out of the US are delayed on Wednesday, according to online flight tracker FlightAware.

US Regulator Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am Eastern Time.

FAA said that some functions of the Notice to Air Missions system are beginning to come back online.

The system alerts pilots about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures.

FAA is still working to fully restore the system and has no current estimated time of complete restoration.

A hotline has been activated by the flight regulator.