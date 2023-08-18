US 'Flash Mob' Steals Clothes Worth $100,000 From Store, Second Incident In A Week

50 people were involved in the daytime robbery on August 12.

In a second such incident reported within a week, a "flash mob" stole clothes and merchandise worth $100,000 from a store in Los Angeles in the United States, as per a report in NBC News.

According to authorities, the "flash rob" took place on August 15 when a group of 12 people wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts entered a clothing store on South La Brea Avenue. They also looted displays before fleeing in several vehicles, according to officials. The store has not been identified.

Before this, a group of at least 50 thieves conducted a bold smash-and-grab robbery at a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles on August 12. Following the same pattern, they managed to escape with approximately $100,000 worth of merchandise and the mob were dressed in hoodies and masks. They also used bear spray to assault the security guards.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said that the criminals targeted the upscale store located in the Topanga Mall. They seized expensive bags and clothing before making their escape through the exits.

Commander Gisselle Espinoza of the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the flash mob acted very violently and authorities are currently working diligently to locate the individuals responsible for the robbery.

According to the police department, the thieves left using multiple vehicles, which included luxury cars like a BMW and a Lexus.

"To criminals, it is just property taken. To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall, it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution." the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.