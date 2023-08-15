Mob Of Almost 50 Steals Up To $100,000 In Merchandise From Los Angeles Store

Around 50 people were involved in the brazen daytime robbery.

A group of at least 50 thieves conducted a bold smash-and-grab robbery at a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles. They managed to escape with approximately $100,000 worth of merchandise in the daring robbery. The wild gang of criminals, clad in hoodies and masks, also used bear spray to assault the security guards.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, around 4 pm on Saturday, the criminals targeted the upscale store located within the Topanga Mall. They swiftly seized expensive bags and clothing before making their escape through the exits.

Commander Gisselle Espinoza of the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the flash mob acted very violently, and authorities are currently working diligently to locate the individuals responsible for the robbery.

"We are interviewing people and trying to find leads and strategies to find out who these people are. They are savages," Ms Espinoza told The Los Angeles Times.

According to The New York Post, Footage from the scene showed the chaos within the store as the thieves darted between aisles and smashed display cases. The crooks knocked over shelves and mannequins before frantically grabbing whatever they could carry while store employees looked on helplessly.

According to the police department, the thieves made their getaway using multiple vehicles, which included a BMW and a Lexus.

"To criminals, it is just property taken," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall, it is a loss of feeling safe."

"The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution."