US, Europe Urge Russia To End Sexual Violence In Ukraine War

Russia has denied the sexual violence allegations. (Representational)

The United States and Europe urged Russia on Monday to stop alleged sexual violence by its army and proxies in Ukraine, allegations that Moscow denounced as "lies".

The pleas were made during a meeting of the UN Security Council, organized by Albania, which currently holds the rotating presidency.

"It is on Russia to stop rape, violence, and atrocities from within its ranks. It is on Russia to end this unconscionable, unprovoked war on the people of Ukraine, and we call on the Russian Federation to do just that," said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

European Council President Charles Michel denounced "atrocities" by Russia.

"These crimes must be and will be punished. To hold accountable those who are responsible, we need evidence and we are now helping to collect the evidence of these crimes," he said.

He added that Moscow was "solely responsible" for a food crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

The accusation led Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, to leave the chamber and be replaced with a deputy.

Nebenzia had earlier denied alleged sexual abuses committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

"The accusations of sexual violence against the Russian army have become repetitive... but no proof has been provided," he said.

Pramila Patten, the UN's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, urged that sexual violence crimes are "ultimately reflected" in any peace agreement.

"This includes ensuring that amnesties for sexual violence crimes are explicitly prohibited," she said.

