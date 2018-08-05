US Envoy's Motorcade Attacked In Bangladesh

arcia Bernicat, was the subject of a late-night attack in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, on Saturday.

The motorcade of United States Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marcia Bernicat, was the subject of a late-night attack in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, on Saturday, as she was leaving a farewell dinner organised for the chief of a non-governmental organisation.

VOA's Bangla service reported that Bernicat was not harmed in the incident, but her driver was. However, the extent of the driver's injuries was not clear.

Bernicat was attending a dinner for Badiul Alam Majumder, vice president of the human rights group, 'The Hunger Project', and also its Bangladesh country director.

Advertisement

Former Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Kamal Hossain was also believed to have attended the dinner.

Thousands of students have been protesting on the traffic conditions in Dhaka over the past week, but it was not clear whether Saturday's attack on the US ambassador's motorcade was related to those protests.