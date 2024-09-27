Why Jennifer Lawrence Is Backing Harris As President After Taylor Swift

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 US presidential election, citing the urgent need to safeguard abortion rights as a key reason for her decision. The 34-year-old star emphasised the critical nature of this issue, saying, "Abortion is literally on the ballot."

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Lawrence said she believed Harris would "do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights."

As a staunch advocate for women's rights, Lawrence elaborated on her support for Harris, saying, "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because I think she's an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights."

She further encouraged others to join her in this endeavour, highlighting the importance of preventing any candidate, who would support an abortion ban, from entering the White House. "That's the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion," PEOPLE quoted her as saying.

In addition to her endorsement, Lawrence is actively involved in producing two documentary films that reflect her political values. The projects include Bread and Roses -- about the lives of three women under Taliban rule in Afghanistan -- and Zurawski v Texas, which focuses on abortion care advocates who sued the state of Texas in 2023.

Acknowledging her unconventional educational background, Lawrence told PEOPLE, "As online trolls like to point out every time I get involved in politics, I didn't go to school, I dropped out of middle school, so I don't have a classic education. So storytelling is where I get most of my education."

Lawrence joins a growing list of prominent celebrities endorsing Harris in her bid for the presidency. George Clooney, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have already thrown their weight behind the Democratic candidate. The US presidential election, set to take place on November 5, will see Harris face off against Republican candidate Donald Trump.