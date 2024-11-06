Selena Gomez's "Stay In The Line" Appeal to US Voters Amid Long Queues

It's voting day in the United States, and the electorate is faced with a historic decision - elect Kamala Harris as the first female president or grant Donald Trump a second non-consecutive term in the Oval Office. As people stepped out to cast their ballot, actress-singer Selena Gomez, in a social media post, encouraged voters to stay in line and exercise their franchise, despite potentially long wait times. She shared a video on her social media accounts on November 5, urging voters to stay committed.

In the video, Ms Gomez said, "Hey guys, I hear there are really long lines today, and I just wanted to make this video really quick to say, please stay in the line. Long lines are really frustrating, annoying, and I know they are not fun, but we need your voice and vote for your future."

Selena Gomez also reminded people that as long as they were in line before the polls closed, they had the legal right to vote. "If you are in line before the polls close, stay in line, even after closing. Polls will stay open unless everyone in that line has voted. If you are in line before the polls close, you have a legal right to vote. Please vote," she said.

Watch the video here:

The comments section was full of support for the singer, with many appreciating her for encouraging the voting process itself, instead of endorsing any specific candidate.

One viewer wrote, "Thank you for being one of the few celebrities that encourage voting without pushing a specific political candidate."

Thank you for being one of the few celebrities that encourage voting without pushing a specific political candidate — Sarah ✨ (@SarahTooSwift) November 6, 2024

Another user said, “At least she didn't direct followers to a specific candidate. Respect.”

At least she didn't direct followers to a specific candidate. Respect ✊???? — Tokyo (@notT0KY0) November 5, 2024

“I voted early but thank you for using your voice to help others go out and vote,” read another comment.

I voted early but thank you for using your voice to get help others go out and vote. ????????️✨ — sydney (@imperfectrosess) November 5, 2024

One more comment read, “Voted last Monday and my vote has been counted! Thanks for using your platform for this. So much love for you.”

voted last Monday and my vote has been counted! ???? thanks for using your platform for this. So much love for you. pic.twitter.com/NaB6BE1OYa — Becca Brown (@BeccaBTalksTV) November 5, 2024

On November 5, singer Beyonce shared a photo in which she was seen in a t-shirt featuring Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, whom she has endorsed over Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential elections. The photo was taken in 1986 when Harris was at Howard University, from where she graduated with a degree in political science and economics.



This image was previously used in various Harris campaign advertisements. In a video shared on Instagram, Beyoncé was seen stepping off her private jet and heading to a studio for a photoshoot. She was wearing a printed skirt and a black t-shirt with Harris' face, and the video, posted without a caption, also included glimpses of a young Harris.

As per the latest projections, Trump is leading Harris 230-210 in electoral college votes. The former President was leading in six of the seven crucial swing states that often determine the race to the White House. Trump has already secured North Carolina and is currently ahead in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia. The projections from Nevada, another key battleground state, are yet to be declared.