Kamala Harris Arrives In Chicago Ahead Of Democratic Convention

Kamala Harris will give Thursday's headline speech after replacing Joe Biden as the party's nominee(file)

Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago on Sunday ahead of her star turn at the Democratic National Convention, perhaps the most pivotal moment yet for her short but stunning election campaign against Donald Trump.

The US vice president, who will give Thursday's headline speech after replacing President Joe Biden as the party's nominee, stepped off Air Force Two with her husband Doug Emhoff after a day of campaigning in Pennsylvania.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)