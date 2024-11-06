Who Is Sarah McBride, First Transgender State Senator In US History

Delaware Senator Sarah McBride has made history as the first openly transgender person elected to the United States House of Representatives. The 34-year-old won Delaware's sole at-large House seat in Tuesday's election, defeating Republican candidate John Whalen III, a former Delaware state police officer and businessman.

With Ms McBride's win, Delaware's House seat continues to be a Democratic stronghold, which the party has held since 2010, according to the NY Times. "Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress," she wrote on X.

— Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 6, 2024

Here are some facts about Sarah McBride:

Sarah McBride is the first openly transgender state senator in American history. She was elected in November 2020 to represent Delaware's First State Senate District, which includes Claymont, Bellefonte and parts of Wilmington.

Raised in Wilmington, Ms McBride graduated from the Cab Calloway School of the Arts and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Government from American University in 2013.

Before becoming a senator, Ms McBride was a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, working as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign. As a legislator, she has passed significant bills, including the Healthy Delaware Families Act, which established paid family and medical leave. It was the largest expansion of Delaware's social safety net in decades.

She has also supported initiatives to expand healthcare, promote green technologies, and introduce mental health education in schools.

Sarah McBride has held various influential roles, having worked with former Governor Jack Markell and the late Attorney General Beau Biden. In recognition of her advocacy, Governor Markell awarded her the Order of the First State, one of Delaware's highest civilian honours.

She is the author of the memoir Tomorrow Will Be Different, which chronicles her journey as a transgender woman, including her coming out experience at American University. She married her late husband Andrew Cray in 2014.

