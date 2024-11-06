Chef Vikas Khanna's "Indian Cuisine" Reminder For "Mr President" Trump

Many congratulations are coming Donald Trump's way after he secured a historic comeback to the White House as the United States' 47th President. One such greeting came from celebrated Indian chef Vikas Khanna, along with a gentle reminder.

In a post on Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared a picture of him shaking hands with Donald Trump when the latter visited India during his last stint as US President in 2020. Addressing Trump as "Mr President", Vikas Khanna said that he hopes to cook Indian cuisine at the White House and reminded Trump of a promise made by him.

"Hello Mr. President! Hope to cook Indian cuisine at The White House as you promised the last time we met," he captioned the post.

The picture was reportedly taken at Rashtrapati Bhavan during a dinner hosted by then President Ram Nath Kovind for Trump. Renowned Indian musician AR Rahman is also seen in the picture alongside Vikas Khanna.

While the post quickly went viral on Instagram and has been liked by over 53,000 accounts so far, it received mixed reactions from users in the comments. Some people joined Vikas Khanna in congratulating Trump with one user commenting "Would love to see you cook there".

However, some people found Vikas Khanna's wish for Trump "disgusting". "Well this is disappointing," read a comment. Another user commented, "You're pathetic, I had once hoped to try your restaurant but now I never will."

Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-star chef, runs a restaurant in New York City called 'Bungalow' with an extensive Indian menu.