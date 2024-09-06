Barack Obama's 'Republican' Half-Brother Says He Will Vote For Trump

Former US president Barack Obama's half-brother Abon'go Malik Obama declared that he would be voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections.

“I am Malik Obama. I'm a registered Republican and I'm voting for President Donald Trump,” he wrote in a post on X.

Obama's brother has supported Trump against Democratic presidential candidates that the former president backed in the last two elections, including Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Talking to The New York Post, Malik Obama said that he liked Trump because he "speaks from the heart."

"Make America Great Again is a great slogan, I would like to meet him [Trump]," he said.

In the past, Obama's half-brother has labelled him a "deep disappointment" and blamed Hillary Clinton for his departure from the party.

Malik Obama, who has also been a featured guest of the Trump campaign in 2016, said he was "110% still with Trump".

An accountant by profession, Malik Obama was the best man at Obama's wedding to Michelle Robinson in 1992 and even visited the White House during his half-brother's time in office.

"I stuck with Barack Obama all through his presidency, until I realized he was all about himself," Malik posted on X in 2022. "That's when I ditched him for President Trump.

The two half-brothers held a cordial relationship before Obama. Still, they had a falling out after Malik Obama launched a charity called the Barack H. Obama Foundation but failed to register it and lied about it being a tax-exempt organisation.

He also added to the conspiracy theory, spread largely by Donald Trump, that claimed that former president Obama was not born in the US and was a Kenyan citizen. At the time, Malik Obama shared a fake image of a birth certificate, dated from before the 1964 establishment of the Republic of Kenya, that purportedly showed his half-brother was born outside the US.

Malik Obama has been vocal on social media about his conservative views on same-sex marriage and abortion. "We Want More Babies. My President," he posted on X last month after Trump pledged that if elected his government would pay for free IVF treatments