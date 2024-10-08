Elon Musk Suggests He'll Be Thrown In Prison If Kamala Harris Beats Donald Trump In Upcoming Election

Billionaire Elon Musk suggested on Monday that he would end up in prison if US Vice President Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. After appearing alongside Mr Trump at a weekend rally, Mr Musk used a two-hour chat with Tucker Carlson to push right-wing talking points. "If he (Donald Trump) loses, I'm f****d," Mr Musk told Mr Carlson in an interview broadcast on X (formerly Twitter). "How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don't know," he quipped.

Watch the interview below:

Elon Musk is all in.



(0:00) Elon Musk Is All in on Donald Trump

(6:35) Providing Starlink to Victims of Hurricane Helene

(9:22) If Trump Loses, This Is the Last Election

(21:49) The Epstein and Diddy Client List

(33:38) Vaccines

(35:49) The Movement to Decriminalize Crime… pic.twitter.com/jNqB1ThqQz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 7, 2024

Mr Musk's interview with Mr Carlson comes after he endorsed Donald Trump and appeared alongside the Republican on Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. During the interview, Mr Musk ramped up his public support for Donald Trump, telling Mr Carlson that he is "all in" on the Republic presidential candidate.

"My view is that if Trump doesn't win this election it's the last election we are going to have," Mr Musk said, explaining that he fears millions of migrants that the Harris-Biden administration "has been importing" will eventually be granted citizenship and tip future votes permanently.

"My prediction is, if there is another four years of a Democratic administration, they will legalize so many illegals that the next election, there will be no swing states," he predicted, forecasting that will lead to "single-party rule."

To back his stance, Mr Musk cited the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which guaranteed amnesty to millions of migrants in the country illegally, the New York Post reported.

"Thereafter, California turned very strongly Dem," he said. "You just need enough [new citizens] for there to not be swing states. I think we want to remain a democracy and we don't want to become a one-party state. The people who are saying Trump is a threat to democracy are themselves a threat to democracy. One party-rule is not democracy," Mr Musk said.