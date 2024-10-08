Elon Musk's Mother Faces Backlash For Suggesting Voter Fraud Before US Polls

Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has sparked controversy after she appeared to encourage voter fraud a month ahead of the US elections. On October 5, she wrote on X, “The Democrats have given us another option. You don't have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That's 100 votes, and it's not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too.”



However, X's community notes flagged the tweet, saying, “This is, in fact, illegal,” citing the US elections code of conduct. Investigations into voter fraud have also consistently shown it to be exceedingly rare, with no evidence supporting organised fraud by Democrats as Maye Musk suggested.

The internet also erupted in disbelief.

“Is this supposed to be a joke?” a user commented under Maye Musk's post.

A lawyer wrote, “This tweet constitutes the solicitation of a crime and is in itself a fully completed criminal act. If at least one person acts on your solicitation, you could also be charged with conspiracy. You should retract this tweet immediately.”

“FBI and DOJ, if you're listening,” a comment read.

Someone said it was “voter fraud, and that gets prosecuted.”

Experts have weighed in on the legality of her statements. Nate Persily, a Stanford Law School election expert and NBC News contributor, noted that if individuals were to act on her advice, they would likely violate election laws. He pointed out that Title 52 of the US Code prohibits using false information to register to vote, with potential penalties, including fines up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to five years.



Simply using a fake name also does not suffice for voter registration. Individuals must provide proof of identity, which typically includes a driver's licence number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Election officials verify this information, and voters without proper documentation could be required to present utility bills or other proof of residency, depending on state regulations.



Hours after her initial post, Maye Musk posted again, advising users to “ignore her previous post.” “In Butler, Pennsylvania, we just heard that the Republicans will make sure no illegals vote,” she clarified.

In yet another tweet, the 76-year-old said that critics “don't understand sarcasm” and claimed her remarks were a response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's Senate Bill 1174, which prohibits local governments from imposing voter ID requirements in elections.

As the crucial November 5 elections approach, Elon Musk has publicly endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance against Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.