Joe Biden Ends Election Eve Rally, Urges Voters To 'Take Back' Democracy

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden concluded his last major rally Monday on the eve of the US election by calling on voters to "take back" American democracy from President Donald Trump.

"It's time to stand up and take back our democracy. We can do this," the 77-year-old former vice president said as he wrapped up a boisterous drive-in rally in Pittsburgh in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

"I have a feeling we're coming together for a big win tomorrow," he said to cheers and honks, adding that if elected president he would act to "get Covid under control on day one."

