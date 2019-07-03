US Economist David Lipton Named As Interim Leader Of IMF

IMF Chief Christine Lagarde was nominated to lead the European Central Bank.

American economist David Lipton will serve as interim leader of the International Monetary Fund, replacing Christine Lagarde who was nominated to head the European Central Bank, the IMF board announced Tuesday.

"We accept Ms. Lagarde's decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period," the board said.

"We have full confidence in First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton as Acting Managing Director of the IMF."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability