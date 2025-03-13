"Will Not Give In To Threats": France After Trump's 200% Tariff Remarks

France will fight back against any US tariffs on champagne, wine and other alcoholic drinks from the EU, Foreign Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said Thursday.

"We will not give in to threats," the minister said on X after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 200-percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic products from France and other European Union countries, adding that France was "determined to retaliate".

