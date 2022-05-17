US Dog, Tied to Fire Hydrant With Heartbreaking Note, Gets New Home

The dog was tethered to a fire hydrant along with a backpack full of its belongings.

The Internet woke up to a heart-wrenching image of a pet dog tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month . The furball was tethered to a fire hydrant in Wisconsin along with a backpack full of its belongings and a note from its erstwhile owner. The image that began to do the rounds on social media was later shared on Facebook by the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) along with a note on May 5. In it, the shelter stated that the owner's note made it clear that they dearly loved their pet and had been struggling to care due to serious health issues, forcing them to abandon her. Well, the good news is that the dog, Baby Girl, has found a new family in less than a fortnight.

Sharing an update about the poodle on Instagram on Monday, a page named “We Rate Dogs”, said, “This is Baby Girl. She was left tied to a fire hydrant next to a backpack full of her favourite things. I understand if this photo makes you angry, but I strongly encourage you to read what the Wisconsin Humane Society wrote after they found her. Baby Girl's previous caretaker did the best they could under extremely difficult circumstances. We often feature dogs in need, and unless we're explicit about negligence, please assume everyone involved is doing their best.”

Breaking the good news, the post added, “We are thrilled to say that Baby Girl was adopted last Thursday. We join the wonderful people at Wisconsin Humane Society in wishing her the best, and her previous caretaker peace with this decision.”

According to People, Baby Girl was discovered by animal lovers at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street in Green Bay. Soon after the discovery, the adorable poodle was transported to WHS's Green Bay campus. Here she received proper veterinary care. Baby Girl was also made to go through the shelter's "mandatory stray hold" before getting ready for adoption.

Once the image of the dog went viral, WHS said in a Facebook post, “As her story gains attention locally and beyond, we wanted to take a moment to address Baby Girl's previous owner directly:

First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It's evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favourite things.”

The shelter had concluded the statement by saying, “We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead.”

After finding Baby Girl a new home, the shelter also contacted the dog's previous owner who, they said, "expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home."