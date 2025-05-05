US Doctors Remove Spinal Tumour Through Patient's Eye Socket In Rare Surgery

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Surgeons in the US removed a spinal tumor via a patient's eye socket. 19-year-old Karla Flores had been experiencing vision issues since 2023. A scan revealed a rare malignant tumor, known as chordoma, near her eye.

In a groundbreaking procedure, surgeons in the United States successfully removed a spinal tumour through a 19-year-old patient's eye socket - a first-of-its-kind surgery that has now opened new possibilities in complex tumour removal.

Karla Flores, a budding manicurist from Maryland, had been struggling with blurred and double vision since 2023, which she first noticed while learning to drive. What appeared to be a simple eye issue turned out to be far more serious. A scan revealed a rare malignant tumour, known as chordoma, pressing against her left eye. This slow-growing yet dangerous cancer can appear gelatinous, fluid, or even calcified, the Washington Post reported.

Ms Flores was referred to Dr Mohamed AM Labib at the University of Maryland Medical Centre, who informed her that removing the tumour would require multiple surgeries. The first operation, in April 2024, involved temporarily removing part of her skull to extract a large portion of the tumour. But doctors soon discovered a second mass - a tumour near her cervical spine - posing a grave risk of paralysis if not treated.

Faced with limited surgical options, Dr Labib and his team devised a radical approach: reaching the tumour through the lower eye socket, a route the surgeon had previously only proposed in medical literature. Traditional paths - through the neck, mouth, or nose - posed higher risks of infection, limited access, or damage.

After meticulous planning and practice on cadavers, the surgical team, including facial reconstructive surgeon Dr Kalpesh Vakharia, proceeded with the novel surgery on May 1, 2024. Over nearly 19 hours, they carefully accessed and removed the spinal tumour, avoiding significant pressure on the eye and delicate structures around the spine.

Post-surgery, Ms Flores underwent further stabilisation procedures and proton therapy to target any remaining tumour cells. While she still wears a neck brace and experiences pain, her latest scans show no signs of cancer recurrence. Doctors say her prognosis is excellent.

Almost a year on, Ms Flores is focused on recovery, hopeful for a future free from the shadow of cancer.