US Court Says Trump Shutdown Of USAID Likely Unconstitutional

A federal court judge said Tuesday that the Trump administration's shutdown of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) was likely unconstitutional.

District Judge Theodore Chuang, ruling in a lawsuit brought by current and former USAID employees, said the move violated the constitutional authority of Congress to decide when and how to close down the agency.

