US Court Says Trump Shutdown Of USAID Likely Unconstitutional

District Judge Theodore Chuang, ruling in a lawsuit brought by current and former USAID employees, said the move violated the constitutional authority of Congress to decide when and how to close down the agency.

Washington:

A federal court judge said Tuesday that the Trump administration's shutdown of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) was likely unconstitutional.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

