Will US Lockdown Amid Covid Surge? White House Says No

US President Joe Biden does not plan on "locking the country down" in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, the White House said Monday.

Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"This is not a speech about locking the country down," Psaki told reporters.

"This is a speech outlining and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we're going to take to increase access and to increase testing."

