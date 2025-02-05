US Congresswoman Calls Elon Musk "One Of The Most Unintelligent Billionaires"

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a scathing attack on Elon Musk, calling him "probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed." The comment came during a heated Instagram Live session on Monday.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 35, talked about the Tesla CEO's influence, particularly in efforts to reform government spending. "This guy is one of the most morally vacant but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we know of," she said.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who used to own a Tesla car, has had a history of public disagreements with Mr Musk, particularly over his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This team has been examining government spending, which has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats.

Last week, DOGE gained access to the federal payment system to help with its review, a move that many Democrats viewed as controversial. Ms Ocasio-Cortez was particularly critical of the involvement of young staffers, saying, "They don't do their homework, clearly," and adding that 19-year-olds were being placed in key positions at the Treasury Department.

In the 90-minute Instagram session, Ms Ocasio-Cortez continued her critiques, accusing Mr Musk of overstepping in his influence on government and policy.

They have also clashed before, with Mr Musk joking in 2023 that she wouldn't date him adding that she was "not that smart."

Democrats have also expressed frustration with Mr Musk and the Trump administration's efforts to overhaul government agencies, sometimes without congressional approval. Ms Ocasio-Cortez even took aim at the relationship between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, suggesting, "Donald Trump has completely given up his power and handed a lot of it over to Elon Musk."

Over the last week, Mr Musk and President Trump have targeted the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with the Tesla CEO calling it a "criminal organisation", which should be "shut down".

On Tuesday, Mr Musk responded to a post about the government spending on the country's public schools. An X post said, "The Department of Education began operating in 1980. The data reveals the total cost of K-through-12 education for a single student, adjusted for inflation. It has increased from $57,602 in 1970 to $164,426 in 2010."

Massive increase in spending after the Department of Education was created with no actual improvement in education! https://t.co/J72BUVqGsl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

Ms Musk reacted to the post, questioning the massive increase in spending after the Department of Education was created "with no actual improvement in education."

This has now led to many wondering if the Department of Education was next on the radar of Mr Musk and President Trump.