US Confirms Nuclear Talks With North Korea To Resume

North Korea on Tuesday said it will hold working-level nuclear talks with the US on Saturday

World | | Updated: October 01, 2019 18:49 IST
Washington: 

The United States confirmed Tuesday that it will resume nuclear talks with North Korea in a matter of days.

"I can confirm that US and DPRK officials plan to meet within the next week," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

She said she had no further details on the meeting. 



