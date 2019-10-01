US Confirms Nuclear Talks With North Korea To Resume

Further details on the meeting awaited.

The United States confirmed Tuesday that it will resume nuclear talks with North Korea in a matter of days.

"I can confirm that US and DPRK officials plan to meet within the next week," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

She said she had no further details on the meeting.

