US Kills Al-Qaeda Chief In Drone Strike In Afghanistan: Reports

The United States has carried out a "successful" operation against a "significant" Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan, a senior US official said Monday.

"Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," the official said.

There were no further details about the operation or the identity of the target, but President Joe Biden was due to speak on television later, the White House said, delivering "remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation."

The news comes a week before the first anniversary of the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, leaving the country in the control of the Taliban insurgency that fought Western forces over the preceding two decades.

