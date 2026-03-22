US Company Awards Rs 210 Crore To Employee Whose Newborn Died After Work-From-Home Denial

A Hamilton County jury in Ohio ordered a company to pay $22.5 million (Rs 210.51 crore) in damages following the death of an employee's newborn daughter. The jury found the company primarily responsible for the tragedy after it denied a reasonable request for medical accommodation during a high-risk pregnancy, Guardian reported.

What exactly happened?

In February 2021, employee Chelsea Walsh underwent a medical procedure to prevent early labour during a high-risk pregnancy. Her doctors ordered her to limit her activities, stay on modified bed rest, and work from home. On February 15, she requested permission to work remotely, according to the lawsuit cited by NBC News. However, her company Total Quality Logistics (TQL) denied the remote work request and instead instructed Walsh to return to the office or take unpaid leave, which would have cost her essential income and health insurance.

Walsh, who was nearly 21 weeks pregnant, spent three days in the office against her doctor's advice. Although the company eventually approved her remote request on February 24, she went into premature labour that same day. Her daughter, Magnolia, was born at just under 21 weeks' gestation and died in her mother's arms approximately 90 minutes later.

The lawsuit describes the moments after birth: "Magnolia had a heartbeat, was breathing, and exhibited fetal movement. She was placed on her mother's chest. Tragically, Magnolia died in Walsh's arms approximately one hour and thirty minutes later."

The Verdict

According to Walsh's attorneys, jurors found the company's refusal to grant the work-from-home request led to Magnolia's death. The jury initially awarded $25 million but apportioned 90% of the fault to TQL, resulting in the final $22.5 million judgment.

"The evidence showed that Chelsea Walsh was following her doctors' instructions for a high-risk pregnancy and simply asked to work from home. The jury found that TQL's denial of that reasonable request led to the death of her daughter. This is a heartbreaking outcome for a young family," Matthew C. Metzger of Wolterman Law Office, co-counsel for the Walsh family, said.

TQL spokesperson Julia Daugherty expressed condolences to the family in a statement to NBC News, adding that the company disagrees with the jury's verdict.

"We extend our condolences to the Walsh family. We disagree with the verdict and the way the facts were characterized at trial. We are evaluating legal options and remain committed to supporting the health and well-being of our employees," Daugherty said.

TQL, based near Cincinnati, is reportedly one of the US's largest freight-brokerage firms, according to the Enquirer. It's said to be the Cincinnati area's biggest private company, boasting 9,000 employees and over $6 billion in revenue.