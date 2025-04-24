"Bullying, Blackmail": US, China Exchange Barbs Over Trade War At UN

China savaged US trade practices as "bullying" and "blackmail" Wednesday in a fiery United Nations speech, accusations rejected by Washington, which leveled its own criticism at rival Beijing's policies.

"Unilateralism is on the rise, and bullying practices run rampant... blatantly challenging the international order underpinned by international law (and) threatening world peace and stability," Beijing's UN ambassador Fu Cong told an informal Security Council meeting on the use of intimidation in international relations.

The envoy took direct aim at the United States, saying the government headed by Donald Trump "severely disrupts the global economic order" by imposing shock tariffs on its trading partners.

"Under the disguise of 'reciprocity' and 'fairness,' the US is playing a zero-sum game, which is essentially about subverting the existing international economic and trade order" through its tariffs and advancing its own "hegemonic interests," Fu said.

"Should we abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, or should we return to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak?"

Warning against the "unchecked" spread of unilateralism, the envoy said the imposition of high tariffs amounts to "turning back the wheel of history."

"Any form of maximum pressure, threat, or blackmail is not the right way to engage with China," Fu added.

Washington shot back, calling Fu's remarks a "performative maneuver" lacking credibility.

"The world should look at China's actions, rather than its empty claims, when judging its contributions to the international system," deputy political counselor for the US mission, Ting Wu, told the Security Council, adding: "For far too long, China has deployed unilateral unfair trade practices" hurting economies and workers worldwide.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)