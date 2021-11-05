US Calls For 'Immediate Restoration Of Civilian-Led Government' In Sudan

US' Antony Blinken pushed for the release of all political figures detained since October 25. (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Thursday with Sudan's army chief, calling for the "immediate restoration of the civilian-led government" after a military coup in the country last month.

"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

