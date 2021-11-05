US Calls For 'Immediate Restoration Of Civilian-Led Government' In Sudan

Washington:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Thursday with Sudan's army chief, calling for the "immediate restoration of the civilian-led government" after a military coup in the country last month.
"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
