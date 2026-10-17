US Couple's Pre-Wedding Adventure Ends In Dramatic Mountain Rescue

A bride and groom in Idaho had an unexpected adventure on their wedding day after a road closure left them stranded in the mountains, far from their wedding venue. With their ceremony just an hour away, the couple received help from kind-hearted strangers who used an ATV and an electric bike to help them reach the venue on time, according to PEOPLE.

Erich Thalacker and Kyla Dickey were getting ready to celebrate their wedding on September 26 in Lowman, Idaho. Shortly before the ceremony, the couple dressed in their wedding outfits and went to the picturesque Sawtooth Mountains to take photographs. The mountains were special to them because that was where they had got engaged.

Thalacker told local outlet KTVB7 that they wanted to capture the beauty of the mountains and feel wild and adventurous before their wedding.

Meanwhile, their guests were gathering at the South Fork Lodge in Lowman for the ceremony. However, a crash on Highway 21 led to the road being closed, cutting off the couple's only route back to the venue.

When Thalacker and Dickey realised they were stranded, they feared they would face a delay of more than four hours in reaching their wedding. Thalacker recalled being shocked by the situation, while Dickey said she could not figure out how they would find another way to the venue.

Just then, they met Garrett Kerr, who had spent 10 days in the mountains on an elk hunting trip. While driving through the canyon, Kerr noticed helicopters flying overhead and suspected that a crash or road closure had occurred.

Soon, Thalacker, dressed in a three-piece suit, approached him and asked how long the road would remain closed. He explained that he was the groom and had to reach his wedding within an hour.

Kerr realised that his pickup truck could not get the couple to the venue. However, he was determined to help and assured them that he would find a way to get them to their wedding.

Kerr had an electric pit bike with him and also found a woman named Jessica, who had an ATV. Dickey rode on the ATV with Jessica and the photographer, while Thalacker travelled on the back of Kerr's bike.

Kerr jokingly compared their ride to a famous scene from the 1994 comedy film Dumb and Dumber, as the two men held on to each other during the journey.

With the help of the strangers, the couple managed to get around the crash site and cover the 16-mile journey to the lodge.

The wedding guests quickly noticed that something unusual had happened when they saw the couple's hair in a mess. Dickey said their appearance made it clear that their unexpected journey had not been part of the original plan.

Reflecting on the incident, Kerr said the experience offered a lesson about marriage. He noted that life would sometimes bring unexpected challenges, but the couple could face them together, keep smiling and overcome the difficulties as a team.