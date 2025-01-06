US Boy Left With Severe Burns After Friends Pour Boiling Water On Him As Prank

A sleepover prank in the US tragically resulted in severe burns for a 12-year-old boy when his friends accidentally threw scalding water on his face, the New York Post reported.

According to his mother, Tiffany West, the victim was sleeping at his neighbour's apartment in Tifton, Georgia, while the other boys, aged 12-15, were playing video games.

One of the boys, believing it a harmless prank, poured hot water on the 12-year-old, causing severe second-degree burns, primarily on his face. Ms West's son was transported to an Augusta burn centre for surgery and is now recovering at home. The incident left Ms. West deeply distressed and outraged by the dangerous prank that injured her child.

"I mean, I really can't describe it now. In that moment I was just mad, hurt, in shock. Everything, I was seeing red. I was just trying to hurry up and get him some help," she said.

The three boys were arrested but later released to their families while awaiting their court hearings next month, according to reports.

The victim's aunt, Nachelle Austile, asked the boy if he felt "mad or sad" after returning home, but he showed no emotion.

"He's numb," she said. "You have to be in shock to realize your friends are capable of something like this. Someone you trusted-it's just horrible. He never thought something like this could happen to him."

According to Medical News Today, second-degree burns typically take two to three weeks to heal and often leave scars.

The family has been struggling financially after the incident, with mounting medical bills and both parents unable to work during the recovery period, which is expected to last 12 to 14 days.

"My brother and Tiffany have been out of work since this happened with all the travelling," Ms. Austile explained. "Tiffany will need to stay home to care for him during his recovery. She needs to be there for him."

Ms Austile also shared that her nephew would need counselling to process the trauma and "be able to trust people again."

Meanwhile, the boy's mother, Ms. West, expressed gratitude on Facebook for the outpouring of support, donations, and kind words as she focused on helping her son heal.

"I woke up to SO much LOVE being shown to my son!" she wrote. "Words can't describe how thankful I am for each and every one of you! It brings tears to my eyes knowing so many people care for me and my son. We are not alone in this."

Calling her son a "warrior" and "strong," Ms. West thanked donors for their contributions. "Every donation, gift, encouraging word, and prayer has put a SMILE on my son's face!" she added.