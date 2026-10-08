US Boy, 6, Who Shot Teacher Yelled "F*** You B***h", Bodycam Video Shows

A six-year-old boy, who shot his teacher in the chest, threatened the policemen who came to the crime scene at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia and abused another teacher, a bodycam footage shows. The incident took place in January 2023, but the video has been released by the police now. It shows the Class 1 student yelling "f*** you, b***h" at the teacher who was trying to restrain him. No student was injured in the shooting, but the teacher Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries.

"Both y'all want a f****** piece of me, b***h?!" the boy tells the officers, as per a New York Post report based on the bodycam footage from Officer Brian Torrez.

The six-year-old was identified in court only as JT. He shot Zwerner, believed to be in her 30s, in front of 16 students on January 6, 2023. In the video, a 9mm Taurus handgun is seen lying a few feet away from the boy.

The teacher restraining him, who New York Post has identified as reading specialist Amy Kovac, rushed to the classroom after the shooting and held the boy in a bear hug. She is heard telling the boy to "stop".

The cops who reached the school after the shooting are heard asking Kovac "How old is he?" She responds, "He is 6 years old."

"He has been on a modified schedule. His mother is to pick him up at 2:30. This is his first week without his mother coming to school with him," she further says.

Kovac is the one who called the emergency number 911 after hearing the gunshot, the outlet further says in the report.

An officer is heard asking for "small handcuffs" for the shooter. The boy later told the police that he stole the gun from his mother, adding, "I don't care if I go to jail."

School shootings plague the United States, with tragedies including the killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman.

There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States in 2022, about half of them murder cases, accidents and self-defense, and half of them suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.