US Boy, 5, Dies After Shooting Himself With Gun He Found in Parent's Bedroom

Officials said it was the boys fathers gun.

A 5-year-old boy in Utah accidentally shot himself to death with a gun he found at home. While playing in his parents' bedroom on August 22, Brooks Thomas Wilson discovered a loaded 9mm pistol and, tragically, it discharged when he picked it up, causing a fatal head wound, the New York Post reported.

His parents, Bryan and Kristin Wilson were at home at the time and rushed to the room after hearing the gunshot. In a desperate attempt to save their son, Bryan performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as they awaited medical help. Emergency medical crews attempted CPR, but Brooks died from his injuries.

Santaquin Police Department lieutenant Mike Wall said the shooting appeared to be accidental and no foul play was suspected.

The boy's family released a statement and described the incident as "an unimaginable tragedy."

"Losing a cherished member who will be deeply missed. However, through our faith in Jesus Christ, we will get through this trial, as we feel his love so abundantly," they said in a statement obtained by People.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who responded and the community for their overwhelming support and compassion. This heartbreaking incident has taught us difficult lessons, and we deeply regret that it unfolded this way. Our hearts are shattered, and we hope that our family's loss serves as a poignant reminder of how quickly life can change," the family added.

They continued, "We hope this tragedy serves as a reminder for others to take every precaution to ensure the safety of their children. As we come together to grieve, we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of our beloved little boy."

Utah law does not require prosecution for people who leave unattended weapons accessible to minors, and also does not require weapons to be secured, according to the Giffords Law Center.