US Boy, 11, Died By Suicide After Being Bullied By Teacher, Lawsuit Claims

An 11-year-old boy in the US died by suicide following relentless bullying by his school teacher, who repeatedly called him "stupid". According to the New York Post, Louis Johnson III from Florida shot himself in 2023 after enduring months of bullying and public embarrassment from fifth-grade teacher Donna White. His parents, Tyka Johnson and Louis Johnson, have now filed a lawsuit against the Marion County School Board, accusing them of negligently causing his death. They are demanding at least $75,000 in damages.

According to the lawsuit, White called Johnson "stupid" and said he "didn't know anything". She allegedly also recruited students to bully the boy. "I don't know why you're talking because you don't even know anything. You don't know nothing in this class. Isn't that right, kids?" the teacher allegedly told Johnson at one point, per the Post.

The 11-year-old's parents said that they repeatedly reported White's actions to the school and the school board, but no action was taken. White's treatment eventually caused Jonshon to develop depression, anxiety. Sleep problems, nightmares and other manifestations of distress, ultimately leading to his death, the lawsuit claims.

In the aftermath, Johnson's parents handed out suicide prevention fliers in the school with accusations against White.

Separately, an investigation by the district in July 2023 found that White had "chronically inflicted psychological distress on multiple students by verbally insulting, humiliating and embarrassing students, which created a hostile educational environment."

According to the Post, White started working in the school district in 2009, where she taught at Legacy Elementary. She then moved to other schools before returning to Legacy for a second spell as a fourth-grade teacher between 2017 and 2021 and a third and final spell between 2022 and 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that White engaged in an "open, notorious, and protected pattern of bullying by systematically and chronically inflicting hurt and/or physical distress" on the 11-year-old, including by "encouraging other students" to insult and "humiliate" him, The Independent reported.

Johnson shot himself on April 27, 2023. On the day of his death, Johnson's father had taken his son to work with him on his food truck, and when they arrived home, he placed the handgun on the counter. When he was outside, he heard a gunshot, and rushed back in to see his son bleeding and called 911.

In a GoFundMe page set up following his death, the parents described Johnson as "the youngest of four and so full of potential and promise," saying that he loved going to the beach, catching crabs, and making recipes he had seen on TikTok. "For those of you who knew him, you were the lucky ones. He would light up any room with his infectious smile," they said.