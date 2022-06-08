US Blames Iran's Sanctions Demands For Failure To Restore Nuke Deal

Iran demanded that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the US' blacklist.

The United States on Tuesday blamed Iran for both sides' failure so far to reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying Iran's demands on sanctions-lifting were preventing progress.

"What we need is a willing partner in Iran. In particular, Iran would need to drop demands for sanctions lifting that clearly go beyond the JCPOA and that are now preventing us from concluding a deal," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors said, referring to the 2015 deal by its name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

