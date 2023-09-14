US Blacklists 5 Turkish Firms In Attempt To Cripple Russia's Economy

3 Turkish firms were placed under sanctions for supplying Russian defense-related manufacturers (File)

The United States blacklisted five Turkish companies as part of sweeping new sanctions aiming to hamstring the Russian economy over its war on Ukraine.

Three Turkish firms were placed under sanctions for supplying Russian defense-related manufacturers, including UAV producers, with parts and technology equipment.

Another two Turkish firms, and the owner of one of them, were hit for providing ship repair services to vessels controlled by or involved with the Russian defense sector.

They were among more than 150 individuals, companies and institutions added to the US Treasury and State Department blacklists for their alleged roles in supporting Russia's nearly 19 month old war against Ukraine.

Most of those named were Russian manufacturers, trading companies and institutes supporting the production of arms and other supplies for the Russian armed forces, and individuals who own or manage those entities.

In addition two individuals involved with Russia's Wagner private military group were placed on the sanctions blacklist, one for facilitating arms trade with North Korea, and the other over Wagner's role in the Central African Republic.

"The US government is targeting individuals and entities engaged in sanctions evasion and circumvention, those complicit in furthering Russia's ability to wage its war against Ukraine, and those responsible for bolstering Russia's future energy production," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

